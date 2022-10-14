Advanced search
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 3367.28 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 11.20 points or 0.33% this week to 3367.28


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 11.68 points or 0.35%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 22.41 points or 0.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 35.04% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 12.91% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.91% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 451.18 points or 11.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1237ET

HOT NEWS