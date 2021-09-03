STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.34% Lower at 3613.55 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 12.43 points or 0.34% this week to 3613.55

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 20.83 points or 0.57%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 30.28% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 1.38% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 33.80% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.38% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.50% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 505.25 points or 16.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

