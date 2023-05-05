The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 16.02 points or 0.40% this week to 4032.48

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 47.12 points or 1.16% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 34.41 points or 0.86%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 22.20% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.82% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 12.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2023 closing high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 9.41% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 380.65 points or 10.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1242ET