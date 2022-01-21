STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.44% Lower at 3781.98 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 16.54 points or 0.44% this week to 3781.98

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 36.48 points or 0.96% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Today it is down 54.03 points or 1.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 27.03% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 2.19% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 22.98% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.19% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.37% from its 2022 closing low of 3767.87 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 36.48 points or 0.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

