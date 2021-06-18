STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.46% Lower at 3525.15 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 16.21 points or 0.46% this week to 3525.15

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 23, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down 54.91 points or 1.53%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Snaps a 10 trading day winning streak

--Off 31.99% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 30.53% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 14.63% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 416.85 points or 13.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1300ET