Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.55% Higher at 3677.50 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 20.06 points or 0.55% this week to 3677.50


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 5.26 points or 0.14%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 41.57 points or 1.12% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 29.05% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 4.89% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.10% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.89% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.10% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 140.96 points or 3.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1243ET

Latest news
02:03pBuild Acquisition Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pMedCap completes the recommended cash offer to the shareholders of AdderaCare and extends the acceptance period
AQ
02:00pFusion Fuel Completes 9 million Sale and Leaseback of Benavente Factory to CORUM Eurion
AQ
01:59pAl Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader al-Zawahiri who was believed dead -SITE
RE
01:58pFactbox-Over 1.4 million without power in U.S. East Coast and Texas from winter storms
RE
01:56pCanada 'keen' on resolution for First Quantum in Panama - source
RE
01:54pElon Musk tells investors he'll pause on Tesla stock sales
AQ
01:54pPanjam Investment : PJAM) – Approval of Amalgamation of Material Businesses
PU
01:54pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package December 23, 2022
PU
01:54pAwilco Drilling Plc : New Sponsored Norwegian Depository
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
3FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
4European shares flat as health stocks' gain offset luxury, tech drag
5Wall Street on Santa's naughty list

HOT NEWS