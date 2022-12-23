STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.55% Higher at 3677.50 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 20.06 points or 0.55% this week to 3677.50

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 5.26 points or 0.14%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 41.57 points or 1.12% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 29.05% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 4.89% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.10% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.89% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.10% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 140.96 points or 3.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1243ET