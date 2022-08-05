STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 3641.20 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 21.30 points or 0.58% this week to 3641.20

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 19.28 points or 0.53%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 20.24 points or 0.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 29.75% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 5.83% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.31% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 0.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.83% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.31% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 177.26 points or 4.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1252ET