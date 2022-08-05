STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 3641.20 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 21.30 points or 0.58% this week to 3641.20
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 19.28 points or 0.53%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 20.24 points or 0.55% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 29.75% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Off 5.83% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 8.31% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Rose 0.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.83% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 8.31% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 177.26 points or 4.64%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
