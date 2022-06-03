STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 3647.09 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 27.42 points or 0.75% this week to 3647.09

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 5.43 points or 0.15%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 29.64% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.68% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 4.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.68% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 171.37 points or 4.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

