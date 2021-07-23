STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.84% Higher at 3558.08 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 29.56 points or 0.84% this week to 3558.08

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 43.75 points or 1.24%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 110.90 points or 3.22% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Off 31.35% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 31.75% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 15.70% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 449.78 points or 14.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1237ET