Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.84% Higher at 3558.08 -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 29.56 points or 0.84% this week to 3558.08

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 43.75 points or 1.24%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 110.90 points or 3.22% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Off 31.35% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 31.75% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 15.70% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 449.78 points or 14.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1237ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock markets, treasury yields perk up, oil falters as choppy week winds down
RE
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.49% Higher at 461.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends the Week 0.83% Higher at 15669.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.68% Higher at 6568.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.84% Higher at 3558.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 4109.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, miners lift London's FTSE 100; Vodafone surges
RE
10:20aTSX set for weekly gain on tech boost
RE
10:03aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, HoneyWell, American Express, Visa, Twitter...
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS