STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Higher at 3539.61 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 30.53 points or 0.87% this week to 3539.61

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 49.89 points or 1.43%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 64.77 points or 1.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 31.71% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.29% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 0.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.46% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.29% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 278.85 points or 7.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1240ET