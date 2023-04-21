The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 35.09 points or 0.87% this week to 4079.60
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 338.96 points or 9.06% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Today it is up 26.13 points or 0.64%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 32.52 points or 0.80% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 14, 2023
--Up 15 of the past 18 trading days
--Off 21.29% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, July 2, 2001
--Up 23.25% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 9.68% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 10.69% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 3.51%
--Year-to-date it is up 427.77 points or 11.71%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-21-23 1242ET