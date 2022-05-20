STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 3564.81 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 40.25 points or 1.12% this week to 3564.81

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 25.12 points or 0.71%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 31.22% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 7.81% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.19% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 3.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.81% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.19% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 253.65 points or 6.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

