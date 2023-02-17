Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.14% Higher at 3937.62 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 44.26 points or 1.14% this week to 3937.62


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 75.42 points or 1.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 5.45 points or 0.14%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 10.35 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 24.03% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 18.96% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 6.84% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 285.79 points or 7.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1237ET

Latest news
12:47pExclusive-U.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about business related to Russia
RE
12:46pDigital360's revenues and Ebitda grow at double-digit rates in 2022
AN
12:46pPt Astra Graphia Tbk : Astragraphia Inaugurates Link & Match Assistance for SMK Muhamadiyah 1 Kepanjen
PU
12:46pKorean Air, Asiana deal may hurt competition, EU says as opens probe
RE
12:46pKBC to Book EUR149 Million Charge From Czech Subsidiary Legal Dispute
DJ
12:46pThe NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Announces Closing of $7 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
12:46pThe NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Announces Closing of $7 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
12:45pNASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
AQ
12:42pFactbox-Who are the Pakistan Taliban?
RE
12:40pBanco Desio concludes purchase of two business units from BPER Banca
AN
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2022 full year results - Investor presentati..
4TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5Analysis-European firms strike high-stakes bond deals as interest rates..

HOT NEWS