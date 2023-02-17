STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.14% Higher at 3937.62 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 44.26 points or 1.14% this week to 3937.62
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 75.42 points or 1.95% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 5.45 points or 0.14%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 10.35 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Off 24.03% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 18.96% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 6.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.26% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 6.84% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.19%
--Year-to-date it is up 285.79 points or 7.83%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-23 1237ET