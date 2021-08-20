STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.26% Lower at 3617.95 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 46.23 points or 1.26% this week to 3617.95

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 12.23 points or 0.34%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 30.20% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.26% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 33.97% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.26% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.64% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 509.65 points or 16.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

