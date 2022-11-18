STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 3707.38 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 47.73 points or 1.30% this week to 3707.38

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 340.10 points or 10.10% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 8, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 40.42 points or 1.10%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 28.47% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 4.12% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.00% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.12% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.00% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 111.08 points or 2.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

