STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.39% Higher at 3782.51 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 51.75 points or 1.39% this week to 3782.51

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 175.93 points or 4.88% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up 11 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 6.65 points or 0.18%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 27.02% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.00% from its 52-week low of 3075.20 hit Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

--Rose 23.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 22.99% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 674.21 points or 21.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-24-21 1245ET