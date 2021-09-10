STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.39% Lower at 3563.30 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 50.25 points or 1.39% this week to 3563.30

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 62.68 points or 1.73% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 6.47 points or 0.18%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 81.70 points or 2.24% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, July 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 31.25% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 2.75% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 31.94% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 19.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 15.87% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 455.00 points or 14.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

