STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 3414.27 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 46.99 points or 1.40% this week to 3414.27
--Largest one week point gain since the week ending July 29, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 10.03 points or 0.29%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 34.13% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
--Off 11.70% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.15% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022
--Down 6.13% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.70% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.15% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%
--Year-to-date it is down 404.19 points or 10.59%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
