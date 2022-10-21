STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 3414.27 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 46.99 points or 1.40% this week to 3414.27

--Largest one week point gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 10.03 points or 0.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 34.13% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 11.70% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.15% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 6.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.70% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.15% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 404.19 points or 10.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1240ET