STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Higher at 3664.18 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 51.22 points or 1.42% this week to 3664.18
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 108.37 points or 3.05% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 19, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 8.78 points or 0.24%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 51.22 points or 1.42% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days
--Off 29.31% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 31, 2007
--Up 35.68% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 22.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 19.15% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%
--Year-to-date it is up 555.88 points or 17.88%
