  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Higher at 3664.18 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 51.22 points or 1.42% this week to 3664.18

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 108.37 points or 3.05% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 8.78 points or 0.24%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 51.22 points or 1.42% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 29.31% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 31, 2007

--Up 35.68% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.15% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 555.88 points or 17.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1245ET

HOT NEWS