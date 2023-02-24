STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.48% Lower at 3879.17 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 58.45 points or 1.48% this week to 3879.17

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 48.96 points or 1.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 63.04 points or 1.60% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 25.16% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 1.74% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 17.19% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.74% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 5.25% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 227.34 points or 6.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1237ET