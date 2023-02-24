STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.48% Lower at 3879.17 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 58.45 points or 1.48% this week to 3879.17
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022
--Snaps a three week winning streak
--Today it is down 48.96 points or 1.25%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 63.04 points or 1.60% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
--Down five of the past seven trading days
--Off 25.16% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
--Off 1.74% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 17.19% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 5.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.74% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
--Up 5.25% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%
--Year-to-date it is up 227.34 points or 6.23%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-24-23 1237ET