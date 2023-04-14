The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 62.52 points or 1.57% this week to 4044.51

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 303.87 points or 8.12% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 22.05 points or 0.55%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 96.01 points or 2.43% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 21.97% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 3, 2001

--Up 22.19% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.74% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 392.68 points or 10.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET