The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 62.52 points or 1.57% this week to 4044.51
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 303.87 points or 8.12% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point gain since the week ending April 1, 2022
--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Today it is up 22.05 points or 0.55%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Up for six consecutive trading days
--Up 96.01 points or 2.43% over the last six trading days
--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days
--Off 21.97% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 3, 2001
--Up 22.19% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 6.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 9.74% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.62%
--Year-to-date it is up 392.68 points or 10.75%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-23 1252ET