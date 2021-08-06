STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.61% Higher at 3612.96 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 57.15 points or 1.61% this week to 3612.96

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1.02 points or 0.03%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 30.30% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 3613.98 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 33.78% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2021 closing high of 3613.98 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 17.48% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 504.66 points or 16.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1237ET