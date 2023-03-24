The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 60.65 points or 1.62% this week to 3801.29

--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 29.29 points or 0.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 33.37 points or 0.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 26.66% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 3.72% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 14.84% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.72% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 3.14% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 149.46 points or 4.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1338ET