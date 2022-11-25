STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.66% Higher at 3769.06 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 61.68 points or 1.66% this week to 3769.06
--Up for six consecutive weeks
--Up 401.78 points or 11.93% over the last six weeks
--Largest six week point gain since the week ending Nov. 2, 2001
--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Up seven of the past eight weeks
--Today it is up 3.01 points or 0.08%
--Up for six consecutive trading days
--Up 102.10 points or 2.78% over the last six trading days
--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days
--Up eight of the past 10 trading days
--Off 27.28% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Off 2.52% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 13.87% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 4.51% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.52% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 13.87% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.37%
--Year-to-date it is down 49.40 points or 1.29%
