STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.66% Higher at 3769.06 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 61.68 points or 1.66% this week to 3769.06


--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 401.78 points or 11.93% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point gain since the week ending Nov. 2, 2001

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 3.01 points or 0.08%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 102.10 points or 2.78% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 27.28% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 2.52% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.87% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.52% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.87% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 49.40 points or 1.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1239ET

