STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.66% Lower at 3610.82 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 61.13 points or 1.66% this week to 3610.82


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 49.33 points or 1.35%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 30.34% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 6.62% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.40% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 0.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.62% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 207.64 points or 5.44%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1240ET

