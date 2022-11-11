Advanced search
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.76% Higher at 3659.65 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 63.17 points or 1.76% this week to 3659.65


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 292.37 points or 8.68% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 8, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 17.22 points or 0.47%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 29.39% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.35% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.56% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.35% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.56% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 158.81 points or 4.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET

HOT NEWS