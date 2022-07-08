Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.85% Higher at 3504.83 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 63.57 points or 1.85% this week to 3504.83.


--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 4.27 points or 0.12%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 115.14 points or 3.40% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 32.38% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 9.36% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.25% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 1.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.36% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.25% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 313.63 points or 8.21%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1239ET

