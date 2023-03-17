The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 113.87 points or 2.95% this week to 3740.64

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 183.95 points or 4.69% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 32.55 points or 0.86%

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 27.83% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 5.25% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 13.01% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.25% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 1.49% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 88.81 points or 2.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

