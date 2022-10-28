Advanced search
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 3.26% Higher at 3525.45 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 111.18 points or 3.26% this week to 3525.45


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 158.17 points or 4.70% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 16.92 points or 0.48%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 111.18 points or 3.26% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 29, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 31.98% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 8.82% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.51% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.82% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 293.01 points or 7.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1257ET

