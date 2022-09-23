STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 3.40% Lower at 3336.63 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 117.41 points or 3.40% this week to 3336.63

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 202.98 points or 5.73% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 69.79 points or 2.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 121.88 points or 3.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 35.63% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 1, 2021

--Off 13.71% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.71% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 481.83 points or 12.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

