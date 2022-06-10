STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 3.74% Lower at 3510.73 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 136.36 points or 3.74% this week to 3510.73

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 163.78 points or 4.46% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 89.46 points or 2.48%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 167.46 points or 4.55% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 9, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 32.27% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 9.20% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 0.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.20% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 307.73 points or 8.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1232ET