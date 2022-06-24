STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 3.76% Higher at 3488.17 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 126.27 points or 3.76% this week to 3488.17

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 103.02 points or 3.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 32.70% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 9.79% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.76% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 1.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.79% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.76% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 330.29 points or 8.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1249ET