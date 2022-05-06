STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 4.07% Lower at 3574.41 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 151.80 points or 4.07% this week to 3574.41

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 63.88 points or 1.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 117.55 points or 3.18% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 31.04% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.75% from its 52-week low of 3380.14 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 3.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.56% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.47% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 244.05 points or 6.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-06-22 1241ET