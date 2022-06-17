STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 4.24% Lower at 3361.90 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 148.83 points or 4.24% this week to 3361.90

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 312.61 points or 8.51% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 9.22 points or 0.27%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 81.47 points or 2.37% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 35.14% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Off 13.05% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 4.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.05% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 456.56 points or 11.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

