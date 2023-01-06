Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 4.53% Higher at 3817.19 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 12:50pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 165.36 points or 4.53% this week to 3817.19


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 50.99 points or 1.35%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 26.36% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 0.49% from its 52-week high of 3836.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.57% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 165.36 points or 4.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1249ET

