STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Year 4.36% Lower at 3651.83 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 166.63 points or 4.36% this year to 3651.83

--Largest one year point and percentage decline since year end 2020

--Down two of the past three years

--This quarter it is up 320.02 points or 9.61%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2019

--Snaps a three quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 144.07 points or 3.80%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 25.67 points or 0.70%

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 49.00 points or 1.32%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 29.55% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 5.55% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.32% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.55% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

