STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 494.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.33 point or 0.07% today to 494.35

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 6.55 points or 1.34% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Up 24.88% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.89% from its 2022 closing low of 489.99 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6.55 points or 1.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1235ET