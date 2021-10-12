STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 457.21 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.32 point or 0.07% today to 457.21

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.91% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 33.78% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 23.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.91% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 15.50% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 58.18 points or 14.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1237ET