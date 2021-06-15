Log in
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 458.81 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.49 point or 0.11% today to 458.81

--A new record close

--8th consecutive record close; surpassing the 7-day record streak ending Dec. 30, 1999

--2nd longest record streak since inception; longest record streak since the 12 days ending July 17, 1987

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 8.02 points or 1.78% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 17 of the past 19 trading days

--Up 34.25% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 26.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 15.91% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 59.78 points or 14.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1248ET

HOT NEWS