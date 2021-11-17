STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 489.95 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.68 point or 0.14% today to 489.95

--A new record close

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 7.24 points or 1.50% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up 22 of the past 26 trading days

--Up 26.70% from its 52-week low of 386.69 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 25.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.77% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.92 points or 22.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

