STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 470.68 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.71 point or 0.15% today to 470.68

--A new record close

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 8.94 points or 1.94% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Up 37.72% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 29.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 18.90% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 71.65 points or 17.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1234ET