STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 488.71 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.73 point or 0.15% today to 488.71

--Third highest close in history

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.25% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.46% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 22.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.25% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 23.46% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 89.68 points or 22.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1236ET