STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 459.86 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.05 points or 0.23% today to 459.86

--A new record close

--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 9.07 points or 2.01% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 18 of the past 20 trading days

--Up 34.56% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 25.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.17% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 60.83 points or 15.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1300ET