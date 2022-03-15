STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 435.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.23 points or 0.28% today to 435.12
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 11.98% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year
--Up 4.84% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Rose 1.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.97%
--Year-to-date it is down 52.68 points or 10.80%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
