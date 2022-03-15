STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 435.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.23 points or 0.28% today to 435.12

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 11.98% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 11.98% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.84% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 1.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.98% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.84% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 52.68 points or 10.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

