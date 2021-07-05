STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 458.36 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.55 points or 0.34% today to 458.36

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5.52 points or 1.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 24, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 0.33% from its record close of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 34.12% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 23.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.33% from its 2021 closing high of 459.86 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 15.79% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 59.33 points or 14.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

