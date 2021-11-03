STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 481.22 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.69 points or 0.35% today to 481.22

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 7.18 points or 1.51% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Up 32.45% from its 52-week low of 363.31 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 32.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.57% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 82.19 points or 20.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

