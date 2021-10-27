STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 474.04 -- Data Talk 10/27/2021 | 12:31pm EDT Send by mail :

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.70 points or 0.36% today to 474.04 --Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 --Snaps a three trading day winning streak --Off 0.38% from its record close of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --Up 38.71% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 --Rose 38.54% from 52 weeks ago --Off 0.38% from its 2021 closing high of 475.83 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --Up 19.75% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 --Month-to-date it is up 4.23% --Year-to-date it is up 75.01 points or 18.80% Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet (END) Dow Jones Newswires 10-27-21 1230ET Latest news "Markets"