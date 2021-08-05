STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.37% Higher at 469.96 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.74 points or 0.37% today to 469.96

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 8.22 points or 1.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 23, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Up 37.51% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 29.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 18.72% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 70.93 points or 17.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1235ET