The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.77 points or 0.38% today to 463.64

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3.30 points or 0.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 6.21% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.09% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.14% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 8.09% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 38.75 points or 9.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1243ET