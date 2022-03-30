STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.41% Lower at 460.19 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.90 points or 0.41% today to 460.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 6.91% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 6.91% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.89% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 7.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.91% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.89% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 27.61 points or 5.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET