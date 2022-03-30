Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.41% Lower at 460.19 -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.90 points or 0.41% today to 460.19


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 6.91% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 6.91% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.89% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 7.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.91% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.89% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 27.61 points or 5.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.41% 460.19 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.40% 1042.1 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
Latest news "Markets"
12:44pWall St slips as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks ebbs
RE
12:42pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Lower at 3959.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 3742.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 6741.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends 1.45% Lower at 14606.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 7578.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.41% Lower at 460.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pWorld's top banks pumped $742 billion into fossil fuels in 2021 - report
RE
12:06pFTSE 100 Closed Higher on Back of Rising Commodity Prices
DJ
12:01pStocks rally pauses, bond markets ponder risks for U.S. economy
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BioNTech 4Q Revenue, Profit Soared; Starts $1.5 Billion Buyback
2Nokia Oyj : and Rakuten Mobile prove case for 1 Terabit per channel tra..
3BlackRock on hunt for Gulf infrastructure deals
4Paion ag announces change in management board
5Too early to consider investment in Russia, CNOOC says

HOT NEWS